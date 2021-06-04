21,376 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Yellow news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.23. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). Equities analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

