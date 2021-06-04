Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SHI opened at $25.60 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.