Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NLS opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.