Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $240,000 in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $953.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

