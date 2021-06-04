Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,869. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.