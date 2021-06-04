Covenant Partners LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $22,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 365,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 16,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

