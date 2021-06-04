Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

AJG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.66. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

