iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

