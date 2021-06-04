Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

