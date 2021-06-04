Head-To-Head Analysis: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upland Software and Roblox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $291.78 million 4.14 -$51.22 million $0.99 40.56 Roblox $923.89 million 53.92 -$253.25 million N/A N/A

Upland Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -17.41% 7.84% 2.14% Roblox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upland Software and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 Roblox 0 0 7 0 3.00

Upland Software currently has a consensus target price of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.88%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Roblox.

Summary

Upland Software beats Roblox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also offers professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and medium-sized businesses in financial services, retail, manufacturing, legal, consumer goods, media, and other industries through direct and indirect sales organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

