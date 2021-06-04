DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $131.26 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.