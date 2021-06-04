DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.42. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

