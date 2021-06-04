Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,153,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,092 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

