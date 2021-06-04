Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Decreased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,335. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

