Head to Head Analysis: Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) versus Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immuron and Alpine Immune Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron $1.69 million 16.30 -$1.97 million N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 25.02 -$27.94 million ($1.34) -7.29

Immuron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Immuron and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron N/A N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences -288.70% -66.38% -24.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immuron and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.71%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Immuron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Immuron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Immuron has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Immuron on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products. The company markets Travelan and Protectyn for the prevention of travellers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as used in antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

