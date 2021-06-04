Comparing Oblong (OBLG) & The Competition

Oblong (NYSE: OBLG) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oblong to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oblong and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oblong Competitors 873 3633 7682 256 2.59

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million -$7.42 million -2.27 Oblong Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 43.51

Oblong’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Oblong Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oblong peers beat Oblong on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

