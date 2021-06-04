Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

