AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 3,771 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 171.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

