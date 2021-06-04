Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,216. The company has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

