Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0022

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $99,775.94 and $61.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.76 or 0.07228006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00173886 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,548,401 coins and its circulating supply is 45,497,069 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

