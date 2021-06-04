Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.