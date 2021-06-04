EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,848 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $36.63 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

