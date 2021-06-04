The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

