SoMee.Social Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,562.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $180,562.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SoMee.Social alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00992619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.24 or 0.09856697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00051350 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SoMee.Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoMee.Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.