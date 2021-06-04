Crowns (CWS) One Day Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $9.78 or 0.00026752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $2.29 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00992619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.24 or 0.09856697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00051350 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,091 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

