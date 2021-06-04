Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,175. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.