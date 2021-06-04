Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in IDEX by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $224.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.