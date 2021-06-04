First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FSFG opened at $73.97 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

