First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FSFG opened at $73.97 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.