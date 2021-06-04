Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Raised to C$21.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.79.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,515. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.85.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,031,146.50. Also, Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total value of C$71,168.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,943.15. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,134 shares of company stock worth $782,140.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

