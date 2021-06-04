Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

