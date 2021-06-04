Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Macquarie from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.70. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

