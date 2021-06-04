Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.42 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40.

