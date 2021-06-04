Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 794.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 252,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $777.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $711.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

