Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $391.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

