Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 135,748 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

