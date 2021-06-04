Must Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,572 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra makes up 23.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.61% of Kaleyra worth $29,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

