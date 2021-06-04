Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 232,621 Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Must Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232,621 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SharpSpring worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.79. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

