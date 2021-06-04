Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 474 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36.

NYSE BILL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

