Must Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 2.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Roku stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.02. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 420.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.