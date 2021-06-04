MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.