iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 182,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

