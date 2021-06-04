TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,515.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

