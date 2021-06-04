AMG National Trust Bank Sells 590 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54. POSCO has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.