Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 164.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617,980 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 8.60% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $77,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $647.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

