Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,145 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

