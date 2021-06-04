HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

