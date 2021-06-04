Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR opened at $49.04 on Friday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

