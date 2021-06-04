Fosun International Ltd Purchases 6,185 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 413.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

