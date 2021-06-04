Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Fisker were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSR. Cowen increased their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

FSR opened at $15.85 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

