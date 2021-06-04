Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,004 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after buying an additional 618,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $111.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.82. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

